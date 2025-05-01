Explain the mechanism: Lactase enzyme supplements work by hydrolyzing lactose into its simpler components, glucose and galactose, which can be absorbed by the small intestine. The chemical reaction can be represented as: Lactase enzyme : Lactose (C 12 H 22 O 11 ) → Glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) + Galactose (C 6 H 12 O 6 )