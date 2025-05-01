Analyze each option: (1) The ability to reproduce and pass on genetic information is a universal characteristic of all living organisms, as it ensures the continuation of life and the transfer of hereditary traits. (2) Existence in multicellular form only is incorrect because many living organisms, such as bacteria, are unicellular. (3) Presence of a cell wall is not universal, as animal cells lack cell walls. (4) Ability to move voluntarily is not a defining characteristic, as many organisms, like plants, do not move voluntarily.