Step 3: Recall the biological role of each carbohydrate: - Cellulose is a structural carbohydrate found in plant cell walls and is not digestible by humans. - Glycogen is a storage carbohydrate found in animals, primarily in the liver and muscles. - Chitin is a structural carbohydrate found in the exoskeletons of arthropods and fungal cell walls. - Starch is a storage carbohydrate found in plants and is a major energy source for humans.