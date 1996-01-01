This chapter contains a lengthy discussion of the trp operon involved in regulating the synthesis of tryptophan. In the case of E. coli, the bacterium may need to synthesize tryptophan, or its host, a human, may supply all the tryptophan it needs. Why do both bacteria and humans need tryptophan?
A
It is important in inducing sleep.
B
It is an important constituent of cell walls in both humans and bacteria.
C
Tryptophan induces the lac operon.
D
It is an important enzyme in the glycolysis pathway.
E
It is one of the 20 amino acids used by all organisms to synthesize proteins.