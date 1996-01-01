Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
This chapter contains a lengthy discussion of the trp operon involved in regulating the synthesis of tryptophan. In the case of E. coli, the bacterium may need to synthesize tryptophan, or its host, a human, may supply all the tryptophan it needs. Why do both bacteria and humans need tryptophan?

