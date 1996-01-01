Which of the following methods of gene regulation do eukaryotes and prokaryotes have in common?
a. elaborate packing of DNA in chromosomes
b. activator and repressor proteins, which attach to DNA
c. the addition of a cap and tail to mRNA after transcription
d. lac and trp operons
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter