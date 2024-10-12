Gia and Kojo collect a sample of beetles to calculate the frequency for the W allele. After genotyping the individuals in their sample, they count the following genotypes:

WW: 50

Ww: 170

ww: 120





Gia calculates the frequency by taking: ﻿ W = 50 + 50 + 170 680 W=\frac{50+50+170}{680} W=68050+50+170​﻿





Kojo calculates the frequency by taking: ﻿ W = 2 ( 50 ) + 170 50 + 170 + 120 W=\frac{2\left(50\right)+170}{50+170+120} W=50+170+1202(50)+170​﻿





Who calculated the frequency incorrectly, and what was their mistake?