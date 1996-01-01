Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ecology
Problem 5d
Which of these statements about aquatic biomes is true? Select True or False for each statement. T/F The ocean is so vast that it is not influenced by human impacts. T/F Water depth, water flow, salinity, and nutrient availability are important abiotic factors in aquatic biomes. T/F Once nutrients sink to the bottom of lakes, they are no longer available to organisms.

