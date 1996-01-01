Which of these statements about aquatic biomes is true? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F The ocean is so vast that it is not influenced by human impacts.
T/F Water depth, water flow, salinity, and nutrient availability are important abiotic factors in aquatic biomes.
T/F Once nutrients sink to the bottom of lakes, they are no longer available to organisms.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ecology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter