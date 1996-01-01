A hormone signal reaches a cell and causes the cell to produce a large quantity of Protein X. After some time, the hormone signal disappears and the cell no longer needs a large quantity of Protein X. How will the cell remove the excess protein?
A
The repressor protein for the Protein X gene will stop the transcription of the gene.
B
The excess Protein X will be tagged with ubiquitin proteins and degraded over time.
C
The Protein X mRNA will be bound by a microRNA blocking its translation.
D
Over time the excess Protein X will diffuse out of the cell.