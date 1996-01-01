General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
47. Muscle Systems
Musculoskeletal System
Problem
What type of muscle is striated with intercalated disks?
A
Skeletal muscle
B
Smooth muscle
C
Cardiac and skeletal muscle
D
Smooth and skeletal muscle
E
Cardiac muscle
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Digger Wasps and Landmarks
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
Short Video: Tubeworms
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Animation: Terrestrial Biomes
by Pearson
1 views
Hide transcripts
HHMI BioInteractive: Cone Snail Toxins
by Pearson
1 views
Hide transcripts
HHMI BioInteractive: Blockage of Motor Neuron Synapses
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
BioFlix: Sliding Filament Model
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
BioFlix: Roles of Calcium and ATP
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
BioFlix: Muscle Structure
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
BioFlix: From Muscle Cells to Movement
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
BioFlix: Actin and myosin in muscle contraction
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
Musculoskeletal System Overview
by Mr. Kish's Science Channel
55 views
Hide transcripts
The Musculoskeletal System | Biology
by Course Hero
76 views
Hide transcripts
Muscle 2- Skeletal muscle organs
by Wendy Riggs
37 views
Hide transcripts
Muscle System and Skeleton
by Jason Amores Sumpter
50 views
Hide transcripts
Muscular System Skeletal Muscle Anatomy
by Ron Manalastas
163 views
Hide transcripts
4_2 The Musculoskeletal System
by Jarod Raithel
31 views
Hide transcripts
GCSE PE - JOINT TYPES - Anatomy and Physiology (Skeletal and Muscular System - 1.2)
by igpe_complete
55 views
Hide transcripts
The Skeletal System 2 - Types of Joint Movements
by RapidLearningCenter
57 views
Hide transcripts
Skeleton & Joints
by Matthew Halter
21 views
1
Hide transcripts
Types of Synovial Joints
by Ron Manalastas
75 views
Hide transcripts
Types of Joints - The structure of Skeleton and Bones
by BYJU'S
45 views
Hide transcripts
6 Types of Joints found in the Human Body
by MooMooMath and Science
64 views
Hide transcripts
Classification of joints
by EasyAandP
36 views
Hide transcripts
Muscle Fibre types Slow twitch and Fast twitch GCSE PE in 3 revision in 3 minutes
by Mr Sergeant PE
98 views
Hide transcripts
Basics of Muscle Fiber Types
by Rene LaMontagna
75 views
Hide transcripts
Slow-Twitch vs Fast-Twitch: Which one is better for your body?
by Nutritionist Harika
40 views
Hide transcripts
GCSE PE - MUSCLE FIBRE TYPES - Anatomy and Physiology (Skeletal and Muscular System - 1.6)
by igpe_complete
58 views
Hide transcripts
Neuromuscular Junction Video
by ochsnurse
43 views
Hide transcripts
Neuromuscular junction
by Dr. John Campbell
23 views
Hide transcripts
MUSCULAR SYSTEM ANATOMY:Muscle fiber with neuromuscular junction model description
by Samuel Chen
42 views
Hide transcripts
Muscular System- The Neuromuscular Junction
by Ron Manalastas
88 views
Hide transcripts
Neuromuscular Junction
by Armando Hasudungan
28 views
Hide transcripts
Neuromuscular Junction (NMJ) Structure and Action
by MEDSimplified
69 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Neuromuscular Junction
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
29 views
Hide transcripts
sliding filament#2
by stevenIgourley
28 views
Hide transcripts
slidingfilament#1
by stevenIgourley
23 views
Hide transcripts
The Sliding Filament Theory
by IB SEHS
107 views
Hide transcripts
8.4.3 How Muscles Work - Sliding Filament Theory
by braingenie
123 views
Hide transcripts
The Sarcomere Contraction Bedtime Story
by Dr. Kimberly Wallace
47 views
Hide transcripts
Skeletal Muscle Tissue: Contraction, Sarcomere, Myofibril Anatomy Myology
by RegisteredNurseRN
45 views
Hide transcripts
Parts of the Sarcomere
by ochsnurse
60 views
Hide transcripts
Muscle Contraction - Part 1
by To Know Sport
71 views
Hide transcripts
Structure of a Sarcomere | Actin and Myosin | Myology | Nerve Muscle Physiology
by Byte Size Med
62 views
Hide transcripts
MUSCULAR SYSTEM ANATOMY:Muscle fiber with sarcomere model description
by Samuel Chen
43 views
Hide transcripts
Structure of a Myofibril
by EasyAandP
21 views
Hide transcripts
MUSCLE FIBERS, MYOFIBRILS, SARCOMERES
by Walter Jahn
43 views
Hide transcripts
Muscle Fibers and Sarcomeres
by Jason Amores Sumpter
62 views
Hide transcripts
Sliding Filament Model
by Jason Amores Sumpter
37 views
Hide transcripts
Motor Unit and Neuromuscular Junction
by Jason Amores Sumpter
69 views
Hide transcripts
Fast and Slow Twitch Muscles
by Jason Amores Sumpter
24 views
Hide transcripts
Endoskeleton
by Jason Amores Sumpter
23 views
1
Hide transcripts
Joints
by Jason Amores Sumpter
31 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.