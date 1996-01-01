General Biology
5. Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
Problem
Which of the following sequences represents the order in which a protein made in the rough endoplasmic reticulum might move through the endomembrane system?
A
Lysosome → plasma membrane
B
Golgi apparatus → mitochondria
C
Plasma membrane → nuclear envelope
D
Nuclear envelope → lysosome
E
Golgi apparatus → lysosome
