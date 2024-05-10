50. Population Ecology
Exponential Population Growth
You’re studying 2 different populations of the same bacteria in the lab; both in the same unlimited, ideal conditions. Population-A starts with 2,000 individuals, while Population-B starts with 20,000 individuals. Assuming both populations grow exponentially, which population will have a higher population growth rate & why?
A
Population-A because it has fewer individuals & therefore has more space to grow.
B
Population-A because populations in ideal environments have a higher growth rate when N is smaller.
C
Population-B because it can utilize resources more efficiently.
D
Population-B because with exponential growth, larger populations have a higher growth rate.
