General Biology12. MeiosisMeiosis I
Problem 6c
DRAW IT The diagram shows a cell in meiosis. a. Label the appropriate structures with these terms: chromosome (label as duplicated or unduplicated), centromere, kinetochore, sister chromatids, nonsister chromatids, homologous pair (use a bracket when labeling), homolog (label each one), chiasma, sister chromatid cohesion, and gene loci, labeling the alleles of the F and H genes.

