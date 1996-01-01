General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
19. Genomics
Genomes
Problem
Chromosomal rearrangements may be important in evolution because __________.
A
offspring who inherit two differently arranged sets of chromosomes instantly become a new species
B
chromosomal rearrangements caused the extinction of dinosaurs, thereby allowing mammals to become dominant
C
chromosome rearrangements cause new genes to evolve
D
chromosome rearrangements may cause genetic diseases
E
chromosome rearrangements lead to gene duplication, thus generating a "spare" copy of the gene that is free to evolve and acquire a new function
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: The Human Genome Project: Genes on Human Chromosome 17
by Pearson
1 views
Hide transcripts
Animation: Alterations of Chromosome Structure
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
Transposable Elements
by Biology Professor
31 views
Hide transcripts
Transposable Elements
by Tomomi Shore
53 views
1
Hide transcripts
Transposable elements | transposons and is elements
by Shomu's Biology
43 views
Hide transcripts
Genomes and Genome Evolution
by Jason Amores Sumpter
54 views
2
Hide transcripts
Pseudogenes | What Are Pseudogenes | Junk DNA |
by BMH learning
42 views
Hide transcripts
Transposition l Mechanism of Transposition
by Apply your knowledge
50 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Transposons
by Nicole Lantz
32 views
Hide transcripts
Non-coding regions in the genome - Robert Tjian (Berkeley/HHMI)
by iBiology Techniques
28 views
Hide transcripts
Is Most of Your DNA Junk?
by University of California Television (UCTV)
31 views
Hide transcripts
How Much Junk Is in Your DNA Trunk?
by SciShow
25 views
Hide transcripts
WACE Biology: Coding and Non-Coding DNA
by Atomi
33 views
Hide transcripts
Coding DNA | Non Coding DNA | Coding Vs Non Coding DNA | Coding Vs Non Coding Strand |
by BMH learning
75 views
Hide transcripts
GENETIC EVIDENCE FOR EVOLUTION: GENE FAMILIES
by Walter Jahn
35 views
Hide transcripts
The Evolution of Hox Genes
by Oxford Academic (Oxford University Press)
24 views
Hide transcripts
#Gene family and #Human Genome Project L1
by Dr. Nitin Wahi
35 views
Hide transcripts
Part 2: How Does New Genetic Information Evolve? Gene Duplications
by Stated Clearly
22 views
Hide transcripts
Gene families
by Shomu's Biology
56 views
Hide transcripts
Genetic code
by Quick Biochemistry Basics
36 views
Hide transcripts
How Much DNA Codes for Protein?
by DNA Learning Center
19 views
Hide transcripts
Types of Gene- Structural, Constitutive, Regulatory, Jumping, Overlapping, Split gene#Bio knowledge
by Bio Knowledge with DhanaShri
40 views
Hide transcripts
WACE Biology: Coding and Non-Coding DNA
by Atomi
27 views
Hide transcripts
Coding DNA | Non Coding DNA | Coding Vs Non Coding DNA | Coding Vs Non Coding Strand |
by BMH learning
35 views
Hide transcripts
What are Genome Evolution, Mutations, Gene Duplications, Gene Losses, and Inversions?
by Rogério de Leon Pereira
37 views
Hide transcripts
Genomes and Genome Evolution
by Clutch Prep
28 views
Hide transcripts
What is Genomics - Full Length
by Genome BC
25 views
Hide transcripts
What is a genome?
by Genomics Education Programme
35 views
Hide transcripts
Part 2: How Does New Genetic Information Evolve? Gene Duplications
by Stated Clearly
43 views
Hide transcripts
Part 1: How Does New Genetic Information Evolve? Point Mutations
by Stated Clearly
29 views
Hide transcripts
Protein Encoding Genes
by Jason Amores Sumpter
65 views
1
Hide transcripts
Gene Families
by Jason Amores Sumpter
42 views
1
Hide transcripts
Noncoding DNA
by Jason Amores Sumpter
30 views
1
Hide transcripts
Transposable Elements and Pseudogenes
by Jason Amores Sumpter
36 views
Hide transcripts
HHMI BioInteractive: Got Lactase? The Coevolution of Genes and Culture
by Pearson
3 views
Hide transcripts
HHMI BioInteractive: The Making of the Fittest: The Birth and Death of Genes
by Pearson
3 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.