12. Meiosis
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers
Problem
The egg (ovum) of a rabbit contains 22 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in the somatic (body) cells of a rabbit?
A
11
B
22
C
88
D
132
E
44
