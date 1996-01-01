General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
Introduction to DNA Replication
Problem
Which of the following attributes of DNA is most crucial to its accurate duplication?
A
Its helical nature and hydrogen bonding
B
Its phosphodiester linkages and complementary strands
C
Its deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups
D
Its specific sequence of bases
E
Its specific base pairing through hydrogen bonds
