Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology7. Energy and MetabolismChemical Reactions
1: minutes
Problem 5
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements correctly describes any chemical reaction that has reached equilibrium? (A)The concentrations of products and reactants are equal. (B)The reaction is now irreversible. (C)Both forward and reverse reactions have halted. (D)The rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
1:56m

Watch next

Master Chemical Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.