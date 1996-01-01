Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The shoot system of a prickly pear cactus consists of broad paddle-like structures covered with clusters of spines. The spines are modified leaves, so the flat green paddles must be modified versions of what structure?

