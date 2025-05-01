Determine the evolutionary relationships: Amphibians (e.g., Rana temporaria) are the least derived group, as they are among the earliest vertebrates to transition to land. Reptiles (e.g., Testudo graeca) evolved later, followed by birds (e.g., Gallus gallus), which are more derived due to adaptations like feathers and flight. Mammals (e.g., Homo sapiens) are the most derived group, characterized by traits such as hair, mammary glands, and advanced brain development.