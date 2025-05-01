Step 2: Review the characteristics of the mollusc groups listed in the problem. Cephalopoda includes squids and octopuses, which are active predators. Gastropoda includes snails and slugs, which are grazers or scavengers. Polyplacophora includes chitons, which scrape algae off surfaces. Bivalvia includes clams, mussels, and oysters, which are known for their filter-feeding behavior.