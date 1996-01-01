Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology7. Energy and MetabolismEnzyme Activation Energy
If you were to expose glucose to oxygen on your lab bench, why would you not expect to see it burn as described by the reaction in Figure 8.6? a. The reaction is endergonic and requires an input of energy. b.The reaction is not spontaneous unless an enzyme is added. c. The sugar must first be phosphorylated to increase its potential energy. d. Activation energy is required for the sugar and oxygen to reach their transition state.

