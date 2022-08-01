Biological Membranes Example 1

All right. So here we have an example. Problem that's asking Membranes are a fluid mosaic of what major components. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. And so, of course, we know from our last lesson video that Foss follow lipids make up the major component of biological membranes. And so we would expect that one of the major components listed for the answer should be phosphor lipids. But when we take a look at answer option a notice that it has a lot of molecules listed, but no fossil lipids, which is the major component. And so option A is not gonna be the best answer option here and noticed that all of the other answer options do mention fossil lipids. So very nice. Now we have the major component considered in those three answer options. Now what we need to realize next is that new Clague acids are not going to be a major component of biological membranes. In fact, they're not really component biological membranes at all. And so for that reason, we could go ahead and eliminate answer option to see now when we take a look at option, be an option D, which will notice is the real difference between them is cholesterol or glucose. Now. Glucose, we did not mention, is going to be a major component of biological membranes. And in fact, it turns out that glucose is not a major component of biological membranes. But we did mention in our last lesson video that cholesterol is a major component of animal cell membranes or biological membranes, and so be here is going to be the correct answer. Fossil lipids, proteins and cholesterol are major components of cell membranes, and so we could go ahead and indicate that be Here is the correct answer for this example. And if we go back up to our image from our previous lesson video, you can see that proteins are certainly a major component of the membrane. Cholesterol is also a major component of the membrane, and once again, these little structures that we see here with the two tails. These are all fossil lipids, and so they're the major component of biological membranes. So once again, be here is the correct answer to this example, and that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts