14. DNA Synthesis
Discovering the Structure of DNA
Problem
Which one of the following statements is correct?
A
Adenine forms two hydrogen bonds with guanine; thymine forms three hydrogen bonds with cytosine.
B
Adenine forms three hydrogen bonds with thymine; guanine forms two hydrogen bonds with cytosine.
C
Adenine forms two covalent bonds with thymine; guanine forms three covalent bonds with cytosine.
D
Adenine forms three covalent bonds with thymine; guanine forms two covalent bonds with cytosine.
E
Adenine forms two hydrogen bonds with thymine; guanine forms three hydrogen bonds with cytosine.
