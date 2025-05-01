Repeat the calculation for each combination: For a 10x objective lens and 10x eyepiece, the total magnification is 10 × 10 = 100x. For a 40x objective lens and 10x eyepiece, the total magnification is 40 × 10 = 400x. For a 100x objective lens and 10x eyepiece, the total magnification is 100 × 10 = 1000x.