Step 1: Begin by understanding the definitions of the terms provided in the options. For example, 'Primary consumers' are organisms that feed directly on producers (plants or algae). 'Producers' are organisms that create their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis. 'Parasites' are organisms that live on or in a host and derive nutrients at the host's expense. 'Detritivores' are organisms that feed on dead organic matter, such as decaying plants and animals.