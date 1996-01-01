Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology38. Animal Form and FunctionThermoregulation
0:36 minutes
Problem 4
Textbook Question

Which of the following is an advantage that ectotherms have over endotherms of the same size? a. They require much less food. b. They are less vulnerable to predation during cold weather. c. They can remain active in cold weather or on cold nights. d. They have higher metabolic rates and grow more quickly.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
9:51m

Watch next

Master Thermoregulation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.