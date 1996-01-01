Which of the following is an advantage that ectotherms have over endotherms of the same size?
a. They require much less food.
b. They are less vulnerable to predation during cold weather.
c. They can remain active in cold weather or on cold nights.
d. They have higher metabolic rates and grow more quickly.
