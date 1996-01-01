General Biology
14. DNA Synthesis
The Griffith Experiment
Problem
During Griffith's experiments with
Streptococcus pneumoniae
in mice, material from __________ bacteria transformed __________ bacteria.
A
living nonpathogenic; living pathogenic
B
living nonpathogenic; heat-killed pathogenic
C
living pathogenic; heat-killed nonpathogenic
D
heat-killed nonpathogenic; living pathogenic
E
heat-killed pathogenic; living nonpathogenic
Related Videos
Related Practice
Episode 003 - Frederick Griffith's Experiment
by Life and Biology
59 views
Hide transcripts
Genetics - The Transforming Principle - Lesson 12 | Don't Memorise
by Don't Memorise
58 views
Hide transcripts
Griffith experiment | bacterial transformation experiment
by Shomu's Biology
98 views
Hide transcripts
The Griffith Experiment
by Jason Amores Sumpter
264 views
3
Hide transcripts
Griffith's Experiment - DNA as Genetic Material II Transformation experiment
by BioMagica
64 views
Hide transcripts
Griffith's experiment
by Science of Biology
133 views
Hide transcripts
Griffith's Experiment: Bacterial Transformation
by BOGObiology
80 views
Hide transcripts
