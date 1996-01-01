General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
33. Plant Anatomy
Roots and Shoots
Problem
What accounts for about 90% of a plant cell's expansion?
A
Additional organic material in a plant's cytoplasm
B
Mineral uptake by the roots
C
Additional organic material stored in vacuoles
D
Water stored in the nucleus
E
The uptake of water that is stored in a large central vacuole
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Leaf Abscission
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Animation: Leaf Anatomy
by Pearson
2 views
Hide transcripts
Animation: Stem Cross Sections
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Plants: Developmental plasticity in plants, and Stems
by Conceptual Biology Matters
57 views
1
Hide transcripts
Plant Anatomy and Morphology
by Dr. Denise DeBusk Valencia College
44 views
Hide transcripts
Genotype Expression
by Bozeman Science
18 views
Hide transcripts
Plant Cells Review
by Jason Amores Sumpter
38 views
Hide transcripts
Phenotypic Plasticity | Plant Growth and Development (Part 4) | Class 11
by Scholarly Education
23 views
Hide transcripts
Vascular Plants = Winning! - Crash Course Biology #37
by CrashCourse
23 views
Hide transcripts
Plant Structure
by Bozeman Science
22 views
Hide transcripts
Plant Anatomy and Structure
by Professor Dave Explains
89 views
Hide transcripts
Plant Anatomy and Morphology
by Dr. Denise DeBusk Valencia College
25 views
Hide transcripts
Vascular Plants = Winning! - Crash Course Biology #37
by CrashCourse
44 views
Hide transcripts
Plant Anatomy and Structure
by Professor Dave Explains
55 views
Hide transcripts
Plant Anatomy and Morphology
by Dr. Denise DeBusk Valencia College
44 views
Hide transcripts
Internal Structure of Roots
by Dr. Denise DeBusk Valencia College
19 views
Hide transcripts
Plant Structure
by Bozeman Science
10 views
Hide transcripts
Roots of Plants | Morphology of Flowering Plants | Plant Morphology | Don't Memorise
by Don't Memorise
60 views
Hide transcripts
Root System
by Jason Amores Sumpter
47 views
Hide transcripts
Shoots and Leaves
by Jason Amores Sumpter
25 views
Hide transcripts
Phenotypic Plasticity
by Jason Amores Sumpter
39 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.