Which of the following could provide the best data for determining the phylogeny of very closely related species?
a. the fossil record
b. their morphological differences and similarities
c. a comparison of nucleotide sequences in homologous genes and mitochondrial DNA
d. a comparison of their ribosomal DNA sequences
