A population of zooplankton is exposed to a small number of predatory fish that feed on the larger-sized (adult) zooplankton. Which of the following predictions would most likely occur based on the principles of natural selection?
A
The predatory fish will evolve smaller mouths so that they do not drive their prey to extinction.
B
The zooplankton will become sexually mature at larger sizes.
C
The predatory fish will evolve poor eyesight so as to preserve their food supply.
D
The first and the third listed responses are both good predictions.
E
The population will come to contain adult zooplankton that reach sexual maturity when they are still relatively small.