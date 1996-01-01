General Biology
49. Animal Behavior
Animal Behavior
Problem
How would you expect the behavior of a male fruit fly lacking the
fru
gene to differ from that of a normal male?
A
They would not differ in their behavior because the gene encodes physical characteristics.
B
Unlike the normal male, the male lacking the gene would not exhibit altruistic behavior and therefore would not be subject to kin selection.
C
The male lacking the gene would look and act like a female fruit fly.
D
The male lacking the gene will attempt to court other males rather than females.
E
The male lacking the gene would fail to produce any offspring.
