General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
17. Viruses
Viruses
Problem
In the lytic life cycle of phages, __________.
A
the viral capsid is assembled according to the genetic information of the bacterium
B
the entire phage is taken into the bacterium
C
DNA replication is not part of the life cycle
D
phage DNA is incorporated into the host cell's genome
E
the cell typically dies, releasing many copies of the virus
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Prions: Diseases
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Animation: Prions: Characteristics
by Pearson
1 views
Hide transcripts
Animation: HIV Reproductive Cycle
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Animation: Simplified Viral Replicative Cycle
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Animation: Phage Lysogenic and Lytic Cycles
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Animation: Phage Lytic Cycle
by Pearson
Hide transcripts
Prions
by Biology Professor
57 views
1
Hide transcripts
Prions and Protein Misfolding
by Andrey K
37 views
Hide transcripts
Prions: The Real Zombie-Makers
by SciShow
95 views
Hide transcripts
Virus Structure
by Jason Amores Sumpter
104 views
1
1
Hide transcripts
What are Prions?
by Super Scienced
28 views
Hide transcripts
Viral examples, viroids, and prions
by Dr. Paustian's Microbiology
44 views
Hide transcripts
Viral examples, viroids, and prions
by Dr. Paustian's Microbiology
27 views
Hide transcripts
5 Differences between Virus and Viroid | Virus vs Viroids| BiologyExams4u |
by biologyexams4u
83 views
Hide transcripts
VIROIDS
by life science with KMD
32 views
Hide transcripts
Viroids: Possibly the Smallest Pathogens on Earth
by SciShow
55 views
Hide transcripts
Meet Tobacco Mosaic Virus (TMV). TMV has a family called Virgaviridae.
by simpleshow video maker
121 views
Hide transcripts
Transmission of plant viruses | Mechanical and vector transmission of plant viruses
by The World of Plant Pathology
38 views
Hide transcripts
Virus - Tobacco Mosic Virus
by Tutorials Point (India) Ltd.
21 views
Hide transcripts
Animation of SARS-CoV-2 entry into human host-cell.
by ThornLab
71 views
Hide transcripts
Infection Cycle of Coronavirus (COVID 19)
by Just Biotech Biotechnology Tutorials
192 views
Hide transcripts
Viral Replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - NanoBiology Course 2020 - Monday Group
by Maastricht4Imaging
49 views
Hide transcripts
Replication Cycle of Coronaviruses
by Sumanas, Inc.
61 views
1
Hide transcripts
COVID-19 Animation: What Happens If You Get Coronavirus?
by Nucleus Medical Media
85 views
Hide transcripts
What is a coronavirus? - Elizabeth Cox
by TED-Ed
32 views
Hide transcripts
Virology Lectures 2021 #17 - Persistent Infections
by Vincent Racaniello
50 views
Hide transcripts
Virology Lectures 2016 #16: Acute Infections
by Vincent Racaniello
28 views
Hide transcripts
Virology Lectures 2018 #17: Persistent Infections
by Vincent Racaniello
33 views
Hide transcripts
Influenza Virus: Flu, Genetic Drift & Shift, Neuraminidase & Hemagglutinin
by Stomp On Step 1
35 views
Hide transcripts
Reassortment, Phenotypic mixing, Recombination and Complementation
by USMLE pass
61 views
Hide transcripts
Antigenic Shift and the H1N1 Influenza A Virus
by Mechanisms in Medicine
41 views
Hide transcripts
Influenza Drift and Shift - Negative RNA and the Segmented Genome
by macrophage
26 views
Hide transcripts
Genetic Shift and Drift
by khanacademymedicine
29 views
Hide transcripts
Influenza: Get the (Antigenic) Drift
by NIAID
31 views
Hide transcripts
Antigenic Drift: How the Influenza Virus Adapts
by Vaccine Makers Project
47 views
Hide transcripts
Retrovirus Replication 3D Animation
by Gtajora
107 views
Hide transcripts
Retroviruses
by Beverly Biology
52 views
Hide transcripts
Retroviruses: Transcription in Reverse!
by YourekaScience
25 views
Hide transcripts
HIV life cycle: How HIV infects a cell and replicates itself using reverse transcriptase
by kleptoplast
96 views
Hide transcripts
Retrovirus reverse transcripiton
by Rick Ricketson
24 views
Hide transcripts
Viral Replication
by Bozeman Science
47 views
Hide transcripts
RNA synthesis from dsRNA genomes
by Vincent Racaniello
34 views
Hide transcripts
Positive-sense Single-stranded RNA ((+)ssRNA) Virus – RNA Virus Genomes – COVID-19 | Lecturio
by Lecturio Medical
43 views
Hide transcripts
9 Replication of negative stranded RNA virus
by Shomu's Biology
37 views
Hide transcripts
replication of RNA virus
by Animated biology With arpan
59 views
Hide transcripts
RNA and DNA Viruses
by Andrey K
20 views
Hide transcripts
Viruses - Part 3: Viral Replication Process
by AMBOSS: Medical Knowledge Distilled
37 views
Hide transcripts
Virology 2014 lecture #7 - Viral DNA replication
by Vincent Racaniello
21 views
Hide transcripts
Virology Lectures 2016 #8: Viral DNA Replication
by Vincent Racaniello
38 views
Hide transcripts
DNA virus replication | Virus life cycle
by Shomu's Biology
56 views
Hide transcripts
DNA Viruses - Easy Mnemonics & High Yield Points
by Extensive Medicine
116 views
Hide transcripts
RNA and DNA Viruses
by Andrey K
34 views
Hide transcripts
Replication of DNA viruses
by Animated biology With arpan
129 views
Hide transcripts
Types of animal virus infections
by Maurizio Labbate
21 views
Hide transcripts
Microbiology - Viruses (Structure, Types and Bacteriophage Replication)
by Armando Hasudungan
36 views
Hide transcripts
Herpes simplex virus replication Steps - Microbiology Animations
by Dr.G Bhanu Prakash Animated Medical Videos
70 views
Hide transcripts
Viral Replication
by Bozeman Science
35 views
Hide transcripts
Viruses: Molecular Hijackers
by Professor Dave Explains
31 views
Hide transcripts
Viral membrane fusion - Stephen Harrison (Harvard/HHMI)
by iBiology Techniques
24 views
Hide transcripts
Viruses - Part 2: DNA vs. RNA Viruses
by AMBOSS: Medical Knowledge Distilled
30 views
Hide transcripts
Viruses - Part 1: Enveloped and Non-Enveloped Viruses
by AMBOSS: Medical Knowledge Distilled
57 views
Hide transcripts
How do viruses jump from animals to humans? - Ben Longdon
by TED-Ed
33 views
Hide transcripts
Types of animal virus infections
by Maurizio Labbate
52 views
Hide transcripts
Viruses (Updated)
by Amoeba Sisters
32 views
Hide transcripts
Bacteriophage plaque assay
by Heather Allison
46 views
Hide transcripts
Bacteriophage Purification: Streak Plates vs. Plaque Assays
by Life and Biology
18 views
Hide transcripts
Plaque Assay: Assay for estimating viral titre or viral concentration [plaque forming units / mL]
by Bio-Resource
42 views
Hide transcripts
Virus Watch: Counting Viruses
by Vincent Racaniello
53 views
Hide transcripts
Virus Quantification using plaque assay
by 長庚大學新興病毒感染研究中心RCEVI, CGU
50 views
Hide transcripts
Viral Plaque Assay | Virus Quantification Using Plaque Assay |
by BMH learning
47 views
Hide transcripts
The plaque assay
by Sir William Dunn School of Pathology
33 views
Hide transcripts
bacteriophage types
by IMSUC FLIP
49 views
Hide transcripts
M13 Phage Vector | Gene Vloning Usng M13 Phage Vector | M13 Vector |
by BMH learning
33 views
Hide transcripts
M13 phage genome structure
by Shomu's Biology
42 views
Hide transcripts
Release of M13 bacteriophage
by Shomu's Biology
54 views
Hide transcripts
M13 phage genome replication
by Shomu's Biology
86 views
Hide transcripts
Attachment and entry of M13 phage
by Shomu's Biology
35 views
Hide transcripts
Mechanism of LYTIC CYCLE
by Hussain Biology
25 views
Hide transcripts
Lytic and lysogenic cycles
by HeyNowScience
46 views
Hide transcripts
Virus Lysogenic & Lytic Cycle
by Farhadmn
41 views
Hide transcripts
Difference between Lytic and Lysogenic cycle of Bacteriophage
by biologyexams4u
196 views
Hide transcripts
Lytic & Lysogenic Pathway | GCSE Biology (9-1) | kayscience.com
by Kay Science
109 views
Hide transcripts
Lytic vs Lysogenic Cycle
by Learning Simply
134 views
Hide transcripts
Bacteriophage Replication - Lytic Cycle and Lysogenic Cycle
by Bio-Resource
56 views
Hide transcripts
Lambda Phage part 1: the basic lifecycle
by Dr. Ajna Rivera
55 views
Hide transcripts
Lambda phage life cycle
by Shomu's Biology
94 views
Hide transcripts
How T4 and Lambda bacteriophages differ
by Nikolay's Genetics Lessons
146 views
Hide transcripts
Molecular mechanism of bacteriophage tail spike proteins in bacterial infection
by ZHAW School of Life Sciences & Facility Management
12 views
Hide transcripts
Virus - Bacteriophage T2
by Tutorials Point (India) Ltd.
76 views
Hide transcripts
Microbiology - Viruses (Structure, Types and Bacteriophage Replication)
by Armando Hasudungan
12 views
Hide transcripts
Bacteriophage Introduction | nano-biomachines | Basic Science Series
by Basic Science Series English
30 views
Hide transcripts
Viral Structure and Functions
by Osmosis
25 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Viruses and Viral Replication
by Craig Savage
90 views
Hide transcripts
Microbiology - Viruses (Structure, Types and Bacteriophage Replication)
by Armando Hasudungan
16 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Virology and Viral Classification
by Professor Dave Explains
70 views
Hide transcripts
Introduction to Viruses
by Biology Professor
31 views
Hide transcripts
Viruses (Updated)
by Amoeba Sisters
33 views
Hide transcripts
Virus Replication
by Jason Amores Sumpter
61 views
1
1
Hide transcripts
Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles
by Jason Amores Sumpter
124 views
1
Hide transcripts
Animal Viruses and Retroviruses
by Jason Amores Sumpter
58 views
3
Hide transcripts
Viral Genetics
by Jason Amores Sumpter
65 views
1
1
Hide transcripts
Viroids and Prions
by Jason Amores Sumpter
36 views
1
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.