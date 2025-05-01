Step 3: Define each term to clarify its meaning: - Punnett square: A diagram used in genetics to predict the probability of offspring inheriting certain traits based on parental genotypes. - Food web: A representation of the feeding relationships and energy flow within an ecosystem. - Phylogenetic tree: A branching diagram that illustrates evolutionary relationships among species based on shared traits and common ancestry. - Karyotype: A visual representation of an organism's chromosomes, often used to identify chromosomal abnormalities.