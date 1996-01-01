Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology32. VertebratesPrimates and Homonids
Problem 18
Textbook Question

SCIENTIFIC THINKING By measuring the fossil remains of Homo floresiensis, scientists have estimated its weight to be around 32.5 kg and its brain volume to be roughly 420 cm3. Plot these values on the graph in Figure 19.13A. Which hominin has the most similar relationship of brain volume to body mass? Does this information support the hypothesis that H. floresiensis is a dwarf form of H. erectus, or an alternative hypothesis? Explain.

