A scientist clones a regulatory gene that is involved in controlling the expression of other genes and discovers that the regulatory gene encodes an enzyme that acetylates histones. It is likely that this enzyme regulates gene expression by __________.
A
causing tighter packing of the chromatin at the target gene, thereby inhibiting transcription
B
causing looser packing of the chromatin at the target gene, thereby inhibiting transcription
C
causing tighter packing of the chromatin at the target gene, thereby enhancing transcription
D
causing tighter packing of the chromatin at the target gene, thereby inhibiting translation
E
causing looser packing of the chromatin at the target gene, thereby enhancing transcription