Why do the tropics and the windward side of mountains receive more rainfall than areas around latitudes 30° north and south and the leeward side of mountains?
a. Rising warm, moist air cools and drops its moisture as rain.
b. Descending air condenses, creating clouds and rain.
c. There is more solar radiation in the tropics and on the windward side of mountains.
d. Earth’s rotation creates seasonal differences in rainfall.
