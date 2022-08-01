in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on new click acids. And so nucleic acids we know are one of the major classes of bio molecule polymers, and it turns out that nucleic acids can have a variety of different types of functions. However, in our biology course, we're going to focus on the primary function of nucleic acids, which is really to store and encode genetic information or information that could be passed down from one generation down to the next generation of life and so an example of a nuclear gas. It is, of course, d n A. And so we'll get to talk more about DNA as we move forward in our course. But another example of a nucleic acid is also R N A as well, and once again, we'll get to talk more about DNA and RNA as we move forward in our class. Now, the monomers, or the building blocks that are used to build new clay ic acid polymers are referred to as nucleotides, and so you can see that there is a resemblance between new click acids and nucleotides. Just by looking at the first few letters here, the new CLee prefix here, and so that could be helpful to keep in mind. Now, nucleic acid polymers similar to proteins, have directionality in their chain, meaning that one end of the chain will be chemically different than the other end of the chain. However, when it comes to new Clegg acid polymers, the directionality is indicated with a five prime and and a three prime end and moving forward. In our course, we'll get to talk Maura about the directionality and the difference between the five prime and three prime ends. But for now, we just need to know that there is directionality and it's indicated with a five prime and three prime end. Yeah, so let's take a look at our example down below at the formation of nucleic acids from nucleotide monomers. And so, looking at this image notice on the far left, we have thes separate individual building blocks or monomers of nucleotides so we can label these as nucleotide monomers, and so notice that their separate and individual pieces here. But if we wanted to combine these separate pieces thes separate nucleotides and link them together into a chain like what we see over here on the right. Then we're building ourselves a nuke Laich acid polymer, for example, a DNA polymer. Now, once again, it's also important to note that nucleic acid polymers they have directionality, which means one end of the chain is gonna be chemically different than the other end of the chain. And so we refer to this directionality as we mentioned up above as the five prime in the three prime ends. And so we could go ahead and put the five prime and over here and the three prime end over here. And once again, we'll get to talk, Maura about the five prime and the three prime ends and exactly what they're referring to as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to nucleic acids, and we'll get to talk more about them as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

