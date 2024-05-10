50. Population Ecology
Introduction to Population Growth Models
An island has a population of 10,000 rabbits at the beginning of the year. During the year, there were 400 births and 150 deaths. Calculate the population growth rate and the per capita population growth rate.
A
ΔN/Δt = 250 rabbits/year; r = 0.25 rabbits/year/rabbit
B
ΔN/Δt = 250 rabbits/year; r = 2.5 rabbits/year/rabbit
C
ΔN/Δt = 250 rabbits/year; r = 0.025 rabbits/year/rabbit
D
ΔN/Δt = 550 rabbits/year; r = 0.0025 rabbits/year/rabbit
