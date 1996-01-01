General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Biomolecules
Lipids
Problem
The fatty acid tails of a phospholipid are __________ because they __________.
A
hydrophobic; dissolve easily in water
B
hydrophilic; consist of units assembled by dehydration reactions
C
hydrophilic; are easily hydrolyzed into their monomers
D
hydrophobic; consist of units assembled by dehydration reactions
E
hydrophobic; have no charges to which water molecules can adhere
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Biomolecules - The Lipids
by Wisc-Online
58 views
Hide transcripts
Lipid overview | Macromolecules | Biology | Khan Academy
by Khan Academy
41 views
Hide transcripts
Lipids
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
106 views
Hide transcripts
Lipids | Fats, Steroids, and Phospholipids | Biological Molecules Simplified #4
by 2 Minute Classroom
62 views
Hide transcripts
Fatty Acids
by Jason Amores Sumpter
2
87 views
Hide transcripts
Triglycerides
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
1
98 views
Hide transcripts
Phospholipids
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
85 views
Hide transcripts
Steroids & Waxes
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
86 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.