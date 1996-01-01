In a mutant that lacks adenylyl cyclase, the enzyme that synthesizes cAMP, predict which of the following conditions of extracellular lactose and glucose would cause regulation of the lac operon to differ from that of wild-type cells.
a. no lactose, no glucose
b. no lactose, abundant glucose
c. abundant lactose, no glucose
d. abundant lactose, abundant glucose
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master GlucoseLevels, cAMP, & the Lac Operon with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter