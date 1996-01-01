Within a few weeks of treatment with the drug 3TC, a patient’s HIV population consists entirely of 3TC-resistant viruses. How can this result best be explained?
a. HIV can change its surface proteins and resist vaccines.
b. The patient must have become reinfected with a resistant virus.
c. A few drug-resistant viruses were present at the start of treatment, and natural selection increased their frequency.
d. HIV began making drug-resistant versions of its enzymes in response to the drug.
