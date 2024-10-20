Identify the role of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis: Carbon dioxide is one of the key reactants in photosynthesis. It is used by plants to produce glucose and oxygen. The chemical equation for photosynthesis can be represented as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><msub><mrow><mi>C</mi><mi>O</mi><mn>2</mn></mrow><mn>6</mn></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mrow><mi>H</mi><mi>2</mi><mi>O</mi></mrow><mn>6</mn></msub><mo>→</mo><msub><mrow><mi>C</mi><mi>6</mi><mi>H</mi><mi>12</mi><mi>O</mi><mi>6</mi></mrow><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mrow><mi>O</mi><mn>2</mn></mrow><mn>6</mn></msub></mrow></math>

