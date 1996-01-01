General Biology
20. Development
Animal Development
Problem
The period of repeated cell divisions without significant cell growth results in formation of the blastula and is called __________.
A
meiosis
B
binary fission
C
fragmentation
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
cleavage
