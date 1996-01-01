Which of the following is a valid difference between embryonic stem cells and the stem cells found in adult tissues?
a. In laboratory culture, only adult stem cells are immortal.
b. In nature, only embryonic stem cells give rise to all the different types of cells in the organism.
c. Only adult stem cells can differentiate in culture.
d. Embryonic stem cells are generally more difficult to grow in culture than adult stem cells.
