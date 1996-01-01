General Biology
5. Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
Problem
Which of the following five membranes is most likely to have a lipid composition that is distinct from those of the other four?
A
Endoplasmic reticulum
B
Plasma membrane
C
Lysosome membrane
D
Golgi apparatus
E
Mitochondrial outer membrane
Show Answer
