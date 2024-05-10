51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
Truffles (the fungi, not the chocolates) are the reproductive bodies of ascomycetes that form mycorrhizae with certain tree species. They are highly prized by gourmets for the delicious scent they add to food. Because truffles grow underground, they are difficult to find—human noses are not sensitive enough to locate them. Many animals, however, are excellent truffle hunters and eagerly consume the fungi. Why would these fungi produce a scent that attracts fungus-eating animals?
