What is the primary difference between the innate and adaptive immune responses?
a. The innate immune response does not distinguish between pathogens, while the adaptive immune response does.
b. Only the innate immune response is activated by antigens.
c. The adaptive immune response generates immunological memory and is more specific than the innate immune response.
d. The innate immune response does not kill cells; the adaptive immune response does.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Adaptive Immune Response with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter