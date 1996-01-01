General Biology
7. Energy and Metabolism
Chemical Reactions
Problem
Which part of the equation Δ
G
= Δ
H
–
T
Δ
S
tells you if a process is spontaneous?
A
Δ
H
B
Δ
S
C
T
Δ
S
D
All of these values reveal the direction in which a reaction will go.
E
Δ
G
