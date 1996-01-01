Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Testosterone and estrogen are lipid-soluble signal molecules that cross the plasma membrane by simple diffusion. If these molecules can enter all cells, why do only specific cells respond to their presence?
A
Nontarget cells possess enzymes that immediately degrade the molecules as they enter the cell.
B
Nontarget cells lack the inactive enzymes that the signal molecules activate.
C
The signal molecules diffuse from the cell before an effective concentration can be achieved.
D
In nontarget cells, these signal molecules cross the membranes of the endoplasmic reticulum and are captured by vesicles.
E
Nontarget cells lack the intracellular receptors that, when activated by the signal molecule, can interact with genes in the cell's nucleus.