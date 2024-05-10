51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
1:52 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
About a third of insect species measured are in decline, meaning that their populations are shrinking due to habitat destruction, pollution, and other factors. Predict how this change affects the bee pollination of crops such as apples and almonds.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
524
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 36 videos