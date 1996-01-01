Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology18. BiotechnologyDNA Fingerprinting
Problem 3
The DNA profiles used as evidence in a murder trial look something like supermarket bar codes. The pattern of bars in a DNA profile shows a. the order of bases in a particular gene. b. the presence of various-sized fragments of DNA. c. the presence of dominant or recessive alleles for particular traits. d. the order of genes along particular chromosomes.

